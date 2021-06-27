Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DekMario

Artichoke Mascot logo

DekMario
DekMario
  • Save
Artichoke Mascot logo masctologo esports artichoke ui vector illustration mascot gaming logo identity logotype design branding
Download color palette
DekMario
DekMario

More by DekMario

View profile
    • Like