Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bong Javines

Campaign ad for Sahara Centre's new retail outlets and stores

Bong Javines
Bong Javines
  • Save
Campaign ad for Sahara Centre's new retail outlets and stores typography branding design
Download color palette

Created a campaign ad for Sahara Centre's new west wing with more retail outlets and more than 100 stores to offer. Conceptualization, art direction and copy by Bong Javines

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Bong Javines
Bong Javines

More by Bong Javines

View profile
    • Like