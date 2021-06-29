Slot machine Game Background

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
On the game background, two elements met in a battle - fire and earth.
⠀
The flame that burst out of the underworld itself is ready to devour all living things and turn the earth into ash. Burning meteorites heighten the sense of impending disaster.
⠀
But the whole earth rebelled against the devil's fire. Stubborn rocks prevent the flames from moving on. The grass is still green on the mountain slopes, and the clouds in the sky give a saving shadow.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/
