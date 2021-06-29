Slot machine Game Background

On the game background, two elements met in a battle - fire and earth.

The flame that burst out of the underworld itself is ready to devour all living things and turn the earth into ash. Burning meteorites heighten the sense of impending disaster.

But the whole earth rebelled against the devil's fire. Stubborn rocks prevent the flames from moving on. The grass is still green on the mountain slopes, and the clouds in the sky give a saving shadow.

