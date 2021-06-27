🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi guys,
Angala : Digital Agency Landing Page UI!
This hero section is designed for a Digital Agency Landing Page UI. The design is very nice and clean. Minimal colors have been used in the design. Which made the design more pleasant and beautiful. The user interface and user experience have been beautifully used in the design.
Please share your feedback so I can improve my designs.
Share your thoughts and love "L".
Thank you.
Here you will find the full details of the design and a full view of the design. Click on the link below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122140585/Angala-This-is-a-digital-agency-landing-page
I'm available for new projects. Let’s talk:
uixsoykot@gmail.com