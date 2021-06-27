Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soykot Talukdar ✯

Angala : Digital Agency Landing Page UI

trandy 2021 concept uiux design branding visual design creative design simple clean minimal dark black agency webdesign website web ux design ui design ux ui
Hi guys,

Angala : Digital Agency Landing Page UI!

This hero section is designed for a Digital Agency Landing Page UI. The design is very nice and clean. Minimal colors have been used in the design. Which made the design more pleasant and beautiful. The user interface and user experience have been beautifully used in the design.

Please share your feedback so I can improve my designs.
Share your thoughts and love "L".

Thank you.

Here you will find the full details of the design and a full view of the design. Click on the link below.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122140585/Angala-This-is-a-digital-agency-landing-page

I'm available for new projects. Let’s talk:
uixsoykot@gmail.com

