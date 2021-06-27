Health Tracking App Concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Everyone 👋
This is my first ever project on my UI journey, it is a concept health tracking app. This app highlights daily activities with in-depth analysis.
What are your thoughts? Share in the comments below
This is my entry for @ui.squirrel ‘s Challenge #squirrelschallenge with @grafikstash on Instagram
