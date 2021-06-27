Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Health Tracking App Concept

Health Tracking App Concept design app interface health mobileappdesign uiux uidesign
Hi Everyone 👋

This is my first ever project on my UI journey, it is a concept health tracking app. This app highlights daily activities with in-depth analysis.

What are your thoughts? Share in the comments below

This is my entry for @ui.squirrel ‘s Challenge #squirrelschallenge with @grafikstash on Instagram

Check out more of my work on Instagram @ui.ben

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
