Genesis is a personal training gym, located in a newly refurbished gym space. To ensure customers could easily navigate their way through the new design, iconography had to be simple and striking to communicate its meaning effectively.

Using a forward-thinking and sophisticated style, this approach was applied to both the typography and icons. This reflected Genesis’ values while using their branding colours, resulting in consistent design that was easily understood.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/genesis