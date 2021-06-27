Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Genesis

Genesis vinyl print fitness gym personal training vector icons wayfinding signage adobe photoshop adobe illustrator design graphic design
Genesis is a personal training gym, located in a newly refurbished gym space. To ensure customers could easily navigate their way through the new design, iconography had to be simple and striking to communicate its meaning effectively.

Using a forward-thinking and sophisticated style, this approach was applied to both the typography and icons. This reflected Genesis’ values while using their branding colours, resulting in consistent design that was easily understood.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/genesis

