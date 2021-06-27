Stu Dowson

Rebel Kitchen

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson
  • Save
Rebel Kitchen water art direction vegan coconut healthy drink billboard advertising campaign outdoor advertising photo retouching photo editing digital typography adobe illustrator adobe photoshop design graphic design
Download color palette

Rebel Kitchen produce organic plant and coconut based drink and food products with an aim to redefine health. With their produce newly stocked in Waitrose and their position in the market fairly new too, they were really keen to drive awareness.

Through JCDecaux print and digital billboards in the UK’s major stations and streets, the focus was to display the raw aspect and health benefits of the product. This was successfully achieved with rustic and bold typography, and clear messaging accompanied with large product imagery to help with recognisability in store.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/rebel-kitchen

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson

More by Stu Dowson

View profile
    • Like