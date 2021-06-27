Rebel Kitchen produce organic plant and coconut based drink and food products with an aim to redefine health. With their produce newly stocked in Waitrose and their position in the market fairly new too, they were really keen to drive awareness.

Through JCDecaux print and digital billboards in the UK’s major stations and streets, the focus was to display the raw aspect and health benefits of the product. This was successfully achieved with rustic and bold typography, and clear messaging accompanied with large product imagery to help with recognisability in store.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/rebel-kitchen