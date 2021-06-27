🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rebel Kitchen produce organic plant and coconut based drink and food products with an aim to redefine health. With their produce newly stocked in Waitrose and their position in the market fairly new too, they were really keen to drive awareness.
Through JCDecaux print and digital billboards in the UK’s major stations and streets, the focus was to display the raw aspect and health benefits of the product. This was successfully achieved with rustic and bold typography, and clear messaging accompanied with large product imagery to help with recognisability in store.
Full project: www.dowson.design/work/rebel-kitchen