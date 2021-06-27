Elmrichdesign

Magnemite

Magnemite low poly concept gaming game artist magnemite pokemon blender photoshop illustration design art creative cute branding logo graphic design 3d
  1. MAGNE.png
  2. MAGNE1.png

Quickly modelled Magnemite! still trying to refine the backgrounds in blender, If anyone has any advice!

