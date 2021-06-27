Irfan Fanen
eberawi

Food Delivery App

Irfan Fanen
eberawi
Irfan Fanen for eberawi
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Delivery App app design ui design delivery grocery mobile healthy food minimal food delivery service food delivery fruits ui mobile design app
Food Delivery App app design ui design delivery grocery mobile healthy food minimal food delivery service food delivery fruits ui mobile design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble1.png
  2. Dribbble2.png

Hello everyone,

This is my exploration of a food delivery app. I tried to make it as minimal as possible.

Please comment and share your feedback.

Follow me and don't forget to press that "L" button! ❤️

Thank you very much!

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow eBerawi Agency:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Github

eberawi
eberawi
Passionate agency crafting digital solutions
Hire Us

More by eberawi

View profile
    • Like