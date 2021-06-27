Wahyu Azizi

My new logo

Wahyu Azizi
Wahyu Azizi
  • Save
My new logo logogram logotype logo design logo design
Download color palette

katakana - ジ (ji) + :).
My name is Wahyu Azizi, my close friend call me Ji a play on azi"zi" word

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Wahyu Azizi
Wahyu Azizi

More by Wahyu Azizi

View profile
    • Like