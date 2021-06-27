Jack Gudgin

Meg Joannou Makeup Logo

Jack Gudgin
Jack Gudgin
  • Save
Meg Joannou Makeup Logo illustration logo lettering logo branding brand identity handlettering custom wordmark custom type responsive logo makeup makeup logo script logo hand lettering lettering lettering design logotype logo designer logo design
Download color palette

Final Logo design for Meg Joannou Makeup Artistry. Meg didn't want a traditional makeup logo and decided on this juicy script, full of character!

Jack Gudgin
Jack Gudgin

More by Jack Gudgin

View profile
    • Like