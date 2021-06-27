My Dribbble account hit 1 million views, so I thought I would commemorate this moment with an illustration and a quick appreciation. These days, a million might not be as big of a deal, but when I think that my work was seen million times, I can't wrap my head around that. That's crazy. 🤯

See, Mom and Dad? I'm a millionaire now hahaha. 😹

Thanks a million!

1️🏀🏀🏀 🏀🏀🏀

