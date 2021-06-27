Rifki Muhammad

Translator App

Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad
  • Save
Translator App flat clean minimalist figma design ux ui
Download color palette

Hai guys..

This is my exploration design for Translator App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad

More by Rifki Muhammad

View profile
    • Like