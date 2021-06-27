Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Harits Mustya P

London - Big Ben

London - Big Ben british england london branding tall tower clock clock tower great bell big ben landmark icon design
Big Ben is the nickname for the Great Bell of the striking clock at the north end of the Palace of Westminster; the name is frequently extended to also refer to the clock and the clock tower.

