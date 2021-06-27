Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

HAIR SERUM PACKAGING

HAIR SERUM PACKAGING brand graphic design ui illustration design packaging branding cosmetic hair serum clean line skincare bottle brand identity brand design cosmetic packaging packaging design package design typography beauty care
Working on packaging design projects, designers often have a challenge to combine traditions and strong associations in human mind with original looks that will allow the product to catch buyers' attention. Take a sneak peek at the packaging for DIOS, the brand of natural beauty care goods. Catch the vibe!

