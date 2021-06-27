Mahdi Nezam

Beyond Football application UI

Mahdi Nezam
Mahdi Nezam
  • Save
Beyond Football application UI webdesign userinterface interface news application ux app uidesign design football
Download color palette

This is football news and analysis app UI. The idea was influenced by Euro 2020 and that is why I showed it. If you like or inspired, Press " L ", save my work and share it with your friends or colleagues.

Mahdi Nezam
Mahdi Nezam

More by Mahdi Nezam

View profile
    • Like