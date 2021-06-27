Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akshat Srivastava

Donut & Coffee?

Akshat Srivastava
Akshat Srivastava
  • Save
Donut & Coffee? design coffee donut blender3d 3dart 3d
Download color palette

Trying hands on blender 3D. Made a Donut & a Coffee cup! It took me days to complete but helped in learning various concepts of Blender 3D. Hope you guys like it. <3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Akshat Srivastava
Akshat Srivastava

More by Akshat Srivastava

View profile
    • Like