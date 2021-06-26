Good for Sale
Din Studio

Urban Blocker - Modern Graffiti Font

Urban Blocker - Graffiti Font

Urban Blocker - Graffiti Font

Introducing Urban Blocker-A Graffiti Font

This bubble graffiti font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. An excellent choice to add the right amount of street vibe and playfulness. Create gorgeous printed quotes, standout packaging, or beautiful t-shirts! You can even use it to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.

Chalkboard includes multilingual options to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:
Urban Blocker Solid/Inline (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Standart Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13312/urban_blocker.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/urban-blocker/

