Urban Blocker - Modern Graffiti Font

Introducing Urban Blocker-A Graffiti Font
This bubble graffiti font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. An excellent choice to add the right amount of street vibe and playfulness. Create gorgeous printed quotes, standout packaging, or beautiful t-shirts! You can even use it to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.
Chalkboard includes multilingual options to make your branding reach a global audience.
Includes:
Urban Blocker Solid/Inline (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standart Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13312/urban_blocker.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/urban-blocker/