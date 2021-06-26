Ivan Fadila

Grocery App - Mlija

Ivan Fadila
Ivan Fadila
  • Save
Grocery App - Mlija simple design freebies app clean grocery mobile ui
Download color palette

Bismillah,
👋🏻 Hi everyone this my exploration about grocery design app challenge in mobiile, hope you like it. Feel free to give me some feedback and advice. Or support this design at upslabs.com

I hope you will like it. Press "L" or "Thumbs Up" to let me know something.

Im available for project 📩

**Available for new projects for UI Design & Frontend Development**
📮 Contact : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Ivan Fadila
Ivan Fadila

More by Ivan Fadila

View profile
    • Like