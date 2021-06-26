Cam Hoff

Palmetto Summer Daze Illustration

Just in time for the heat wave, new artist collab summer vibes for Palmetto Cannabis have hit the streets! Watch for it rolling into cannabis retailers near you and on the social feeds the next few months, and slip into that summer haze!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
