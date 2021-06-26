🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Blok typeface is a geometric tile-like font using all caps. Taking visual reference from the globally successful arcade game Tetris, the type presents a vintage yet fluorescent feel. This makes for a significant impact on any piece of design.
Please see my website or Behance profile for more details and outcomes of the project. ¨̮