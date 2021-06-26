Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio

Back to the 90's ✨

Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio
Agum Satria Prakoso ✮ for Plainthing Studio
Back to the 90's ✨ plainthing studio 2d character design character food toys cute gradient vector child flat illustration
Hi 👋, this is my illustration exploration.
This illustration is inspired by my life as a child, about toys and food that I really liked back then, in the 90s.

Hope you like it! 👍
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
