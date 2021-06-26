Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
تهویه نگار

انواع چیلر | چیلر تراکمی و چیلر جذبی

تهویه نگار
تهویه نگار
  • Save
انواع چیلر | چیلر تراکمی و چیلر جذبی چیلر جذبی تهویه مطبوع چیلر تراکمی چیلر
Download color palette

کاربرد چیلر در صنایع برودتی و تهویه مطبوع

https://www.shayanews.com/fa/tiny/news-80675

تهویه نگار
تهویه نگار

More by تهویه نگار

View profile
    • Like