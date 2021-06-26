Good for Sale
Zaika | Clothing Store | Fashion House

Zaika | Clothing Store | Fashion House website design clean homepage ui design landing page design minimal style women fashion shopping online shopping summer fashion winter cloth wear
  1. Zaikai- Clothing Store – 1 (1).png
  2. Zaikai- Clothing Store – 3.png
  3. Zaika.png
  4. 03_About us.png
  5. 09_Shop Details.png
  6. 23_Sign in.png
  7. 24_Sign up.png

Good for sale
Hi There,
This is a Web UI exploration for a clothing store Zaika. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
asibuzzaman777@gmail.com

Thanks !

