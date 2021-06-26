Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Timi Alonge

Healthy Foods Agro Logo Design

Timi Alonge
Timi Alonge
  • Save
Healthy Foods Agro Logo Design farming farm logo illustration design vector visual identity branding typography logomark logobadge logotype logo
Download color palette

Looking for a partner for your next big idea?
Contact me at timicreativedesigns@gmail.com

Timi Alonge
Timi Alonge

More by Timi Alonge

View profile
    • Like