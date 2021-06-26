Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 009 Music Player for Apple Watch

Daily UI :: 009 Music Player for Apple Watch applewatch watch vector ui design dailyui ux figma
Taking a break from my current design system to pay homage to the music I've been vibing with lately. Are you a 100 gecs fan too?

Also tried out an Apple Watch frame! Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
