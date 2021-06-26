Marina Vereshchagina

Ancient guard | Древний страж.

fantasy animal tiger drawing ink black and white hand drawing illustration
This work is for day 23 and day 21 of Misadventure May. I tried a different style in this drawing and I love how it went out. I decided to make a connected composition on two pages of the sketchbook spread.

