Yakdoodle.design

100 Daily UI - Redesign Daily UI Landing Page

Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design
  • Save
100 Daily UI - Redesign Daily UI Landing Page dailyui100 100 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Redesign of the Daily UI page. Using simple monotone colours with a bold site intro.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design

More by Yakdoodle.design

View profile
    • Like