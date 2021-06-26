Yuliia Kucherenko

Smart home - home screen

Yuliia Kucherenko
Yuliia Kucherenko
  • Save
Smart home - home screen home screen smart home design iphone ux mobile app ui
Download color palette

Tried using Figma for the first time in a while!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Yuliia Kucherenko
Yuliia Kucherenko

More by Yuliia Kucherenko

View profile
    • Like