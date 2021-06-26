Aline Fernandes

Frevo Dancing - Carnival

Frevo Dancing - Carnival girl woman country commemorative date festival party umbrella colorful illustration illustrator character flat design outline culture brazilian brazil frevo dance dancing carnival
Illustration created to publish on Shutterstock. My intention was to represent my country and our culture, so I draw a girl dancing a typcal Brazilian dance called "Frevo".

