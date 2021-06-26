Abdelshafi

Charity Message

Abdelshafi
Abdelshafi
  • Save
Charity Message design logo design branding brand identity business card charity message charity logo
Download color palette

Logo & Brand identity for Charity Message ®️ - NGCO
2021 - Approved ✅

Check the full project on Behance: https://bit.ly/3w2wL2M

Abdelshafi
Abdelshafi

More by Abdelshafi

View profile
    • Like