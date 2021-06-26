LOGO FOX

DUCK

LOGO FOX
LOGO FOX
  • Save
DUCK logodesign fiver foodlogo food grill restaurant concept illustrator graphic design minimal logo creative logo logo ducklogo duck
Download color palette

Follow me for more work!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/logofox2021
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/logofox2021
Behence.net:
https://www.behance.net/logofox2021
Contact for freelance work…
FIVER:_____________________________
https://www.fiverr.com/logo_360design

LOGO FOX
LOGO FOX

More by LOGO FOX

View profile
    • Like