Coffee Camado packaging

Camado coffee packaging
Camado is an a new coffee company brand based in US, that provides high quality coffee as well as wide range of taste.
Camado is a startup, they have a few competitors when it comes to their industry.
Since these guys are starting out, they have a few competitors and their ideal goal was to stand from the crowd by having the branding design that catches the attention and that matches their ideal customer.