Things to avoid while placing statues of Hindu Gods

While we have been talking a lot about what to do to please the Gods, today, let’s discuss what not to do to bring God’s wrath upon us. To start with, let’s learn how to keep the statues of Lord Ganesha in the temples.

World renowned Vastu Shastri Acharya Indu Prakash in his article in the famous newspaper, India TV, detailed on how small mistakes whale placing the statues of Hindu gods can become inauspicious. To start with he shares that a statue of Durga mata or the statues of Lord Ganesha should be never kept with their back visible to their devotees. “Always place an idol in such a way that it is visible from front,” he shares. “Looking at the back of any God’s statue while praying is not considered auspicious,” he further adds.

Such precautions need to be taken while placing the statues of Ram Darbar as well. Often when placing the Ramdarbar statues in a temple or at home people tend to place the statues of Hanuman facing towards Lord Ram and showing it’s back to the one who is praying. This should be strictly avoided.

Similarly, another common mistake that people tend to commit while placing statues in homes or temples is that they place more than two Ganesh statues in one temple. There are several statues of Lord Ganesha in different poses available everywhere. The devotees of Lord Ganesha think placing all the different poses of Lord Ganesha in their temples will bring them prosperity. However, it turns out to be the opposite. If one wishes to place the different poses of Lord Ganesha in their home, they can place them at different places in the house instead of placing them in only one place.

Recently it is being observed that people have started using the pictures of Gods depicting them in war. “A picture in which God is in the posture of war or a statue showing God in its rage form should be avoided,” shares Acharya Indu Prakash. It is well advised to use the statues and pictures showing Gods in their gentle, beautiful and blessed form to bring positive energy.

Any statue of Hindu Gods, if fragmented, must always be removed from the temple and immersed as soon as possible. Similarly, if a picture of the Gods gets torn or disoriented, it should be also removed immediately and immersed immediately.

Keeping the above into consideration one can avoid bringing wrath of the GOds and be blessed with their positivity always.

