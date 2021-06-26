Hello Creative Designer👋

Here's my recent exploration of the personal portfolio website concept. I tried to make it awesome interaction here with focus on users. What do you think?

It is designed for creative individuals who want to make an online portfolio and want to showcase his work and achievements with very fun and interesting way. One can show his/her creative work through this impressive design.

👉 Tools

Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effect, Element 3D, Premiere Pro

