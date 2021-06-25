Teaching Print - Letter Tracing Font

Been working on this font for a while now, and finally released it out into the wild.

I was able to bounce it off a few teachers through instagram / facebook, and after a few rounds of updates, I'm excited for people to be able to start using it for their own products.

Buy it on Creative Market

Was able to learn so much about fonts while designing this, and wow, are there ever a lot of characters out there :P I've gotta give credit to anyone who's ever made a font. 👏👏

Let me know what you think!