Fun Zone

Fun Zone is a fun and playful display font. With its modern and chunky characters, this typeface would make a great choice for book titles, magazines, children’s notebooks, apparel designs, games, and so much more!

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.fontspace.com/fun-zone-font-f63405

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1439854-fun-zone

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
