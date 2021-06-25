🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Fun Zone is a fun and playful display font. With its modern and chunky characters, this typeface would make a great choice for book titles, magazines, children’s notebooks, apparel designs, games, and so much more!
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.fontspace.com/fun-zone-font-f63405
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1439854-fun-zone
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com