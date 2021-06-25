Jorge Sales

Leaderboard | Daily UI 019

Leaderboard | Daily UI 019 america league mexico soccer app leaderboard graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Hello! How are you doing? Today I made a Leaderboard for day 18 of #DailyUI challenge. Since I'm from Mexico, the leaderboard is for the Mexican soccer league, of course my favorite team is at the top :) What do you think?

