Emma Reid

Smart TV App

Emma Reid
Emma Reid
  • Save
Smart TV App streaming daily ui 25 dailyui25 smart tv app dailyui design dailyuichallenge ui design
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge #25 - Smart TV App for an on-demand media streaming provider. Simple, but I think I could have done better on this one.

Emma Reid
Emma Reid

More by Emma Reid

View profile
    • Like