Scared Cowboy and Dog

Scared Cowboy and Dog fear scared afraid dog cowboy characterdesign illustration drawing digital art childrens illustration
"Scared Cowboy and Dog"

Sharing a character design sketch that I did for a children's book.

Enjoy!

(Thanks for background image: https://www.freepik.com)

