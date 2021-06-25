Saheb Giri

S Letter Personal Logo for Portfolio

S Letter Personal Logo for Portfolio letter s ui portfolio logo branding
Personal logo exploration for my portfolio
S Letter Logo

Finally I chose the orangish one and here is the link to my portfolio

https://iamsahebgiri.vercel.app/

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
