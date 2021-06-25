Arafat Faisal

Acupuncture Logo Animation || Motion Graphics || After Effects

acupuncture animation motion graphics logo logo animation
Logo Animation for "IPRA123 (Immediate Pain Relief Acupuncture)" Which is an innovative and highly efficient acupuncture technique for muscle and joints pain. Its origins are rooted in the ancient traditional Chinese medicine.

--Custom & Unique Logo animation.--
