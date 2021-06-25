Mockup Templates

Responsive MockUps

Responsive MockUp V.2 Mockup is a mock up that can present Responsive devices in different angles that you can use for your design, suitable for brands and consists of separate layer sets. A help file is included.

Featured: 5 PSDs • High resolution: 4500×3000 px • Easy to use with Smart Objects • Photorealistic Results

