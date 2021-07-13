Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Moe Elgendy
Dlex

Mobile menu & Full screen profile

Moe Elgendy
Dlex
Moe Elgendy for Dlex
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile menu & Full screen profile figma mobile ui mobile ux ios ios app mobile app design design design system app interface ux ui kit ui

Dlex Startup mobile apps

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Dlex Startup mobile apps
Download color palette

Dlex Startup mobile apps

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Dlex Startup mobile apps

The variants of colors and consistency on Dlex Startup mobile apps allows you to edit the colors to what fits your app with no problem in accessibility.

Preview Light version
Preview Dark version
---
For IG Design Tips
Follow Dlex on IG

Dlex
Dlex
Building digital solutions for world changers. Hire us!
Hire Us

More by Dlex

View profile
    • Like