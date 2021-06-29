Tom Souverain
Voodoo

Tom Souverain
Voodoo
Tom Souverain for Voodoo
Android Manual
Following the creation of an Android manual, written for developers to optimize their Android games, we designed this visual for illustrating the associated blog post! I mostly played with the Android logo, giving it life in the 3d space. 👾

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Voodoo
Voodoo
Entertain the world.

