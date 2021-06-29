Following the creation of an Android manual, written for developers to optimize their Android games, we designed this visual for illustrating the associated blog post! I mostly played with the Android logo, giving it life in the 3d space. 👾

🕵️ Looking for a job? We're hiring!

🕹 Download our games on the App Store and the Google Play Store

🏀 Don't forget to follow us on Dribble if you want more!