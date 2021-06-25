Abdelshafi

Charity Message

Abdelshafi
Abdelshafi
  • Save
Charity Message logo design illustration charity message ngo charity logo branding lettermark design
Download color palette

Charity Message Charity Message ®️ - NGCO
Check the full project on Behance: https://bit.ly/3w2wL2M

Abdelshafi
Abdelshafi

More by Abdelshafi

View profile
    • Like