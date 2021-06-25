alexander guzmán

things to make you happy

things to make you happy color design illustration
this artwork is inspired by the little things i do every day. things that make me feel happy. i love seeing other artist's pages, daydreamin about the night sky, i love to think every light has an aura or something that makes it unique and when im out there and i see the street lights i just get inspired by it. and of course other thing that make me feel happiness at it's full is listening to music and dancing haha

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
