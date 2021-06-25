things to make you happy

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
hello!
this artwork is inspired by the little things i do every day. things that make me feel happy. i love seeing other artist's pages, daydreamin about the night sky, i love to think every light has an aura or something that makes it unique and when im out there and i see the street lights i just get inspired by it. and of course other thing that make me feel happiness at it's full is listening to music and dancing haha
sorry for the long description.