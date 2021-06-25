Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Seven

BNHA NOT! Parody manga page

Seven
Seven
BNHA NOT! Parody manga page
I did learn how to create digital manga page and this was my first attempt, I wanted to do a parody to focus on learning manga development process rather than spend too much time on a complex lore/ background story

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Seven
Seven

