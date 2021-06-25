🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Isn’t it all about going out in style and arriving with a statement?
So, we designed the brand identity for a lifestyle and clothing brand - one that exudes the aura of a mid-century ‘jet-set’ life.
What we enjoy most is telling a story or grasping a feeling through branding. All the elements of branding for “Airport Style” captures the essence of comfortable style-on-the-move. The typeface, for instance, is inspired from the ‘split-flap’ flight boards that hang above airport terminals.
Here’s a look at the brand identity!