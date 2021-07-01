Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #5

Full presentation at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122106467/Safari-Pride-Coffee-Logo-Design-Packaging

Last (and chosen, with some small tweaks) idea that we presented to Safari Pride, a gourmet coffee roaster located in Minneapolis, that provides a full range of single origin African coffees and blends from the bean belt of Africa.

Combination of a lion's face integrated into the coffee mug, really love this one turned out and happy to see it was the chosen one!

Will share labels in the next shots. Really appreciate all of your feedback :)